Plan-B Theatre Company celebrates Black History Month with the world premiere of "Dumbed Down".

Plan-B Theatre Company will celebrate Black History Month with the world premiere of Dumbed Down, a new play by Darryl Stamp, presented in the Studio Theatre at The Rose.

It's inspired by Stamp's 25-year career as an educator, the play is about Kevin, a teacher preparing to leave the profession again.

But as he's making plans to move on, he wonders what happens to students who may otherwise fall through the cracks.

It runs from February 12 through March 1, 2026 and you can get tickets at planbtheatre.org/dumbeddown or by calling 801-355-ARTS.

