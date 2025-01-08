Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Plan your next power lunch at STK Steakhouse

Now through January - you can buy one, get one free prix fix power lunches at STK
There are great deals on STK throughout January.
Posted

From now through January 31,2025, STK is offering buy one get one free prix fixe power lunch menus.

The menu is a prix fixe three-course menu complete with the guest's choice of appetizer and entree and some sweet STK treats to go for dessert.

The menu highlights some of the standout menu items like the 6 oz. filet and mushroom tagliatelle.

There are also some items that you'll only be able to get during lunch like the STK sandwich and chicken breast sandwich.

Another option is the tuna tartare tacos which are a spin-off of their popular appetizer.

You can also enjoy delicious cocktails at STK like the spiced watermelon margarita.

To make reservations, go to stksteakhouse.com or call (385) 235-6376.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere