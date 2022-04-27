Planning a wedding? Lee's Marketplace can help with the flowers, catering and the cake too

If you are planning a wedding, or have a wedding in your family, Lee's Marketplace can help you with the flowers, food and even the wedding cake.

The floral department at Lee's offers backdrops, bridal bouquets, bridesmaids bouquets, boutonnieres, corsages, table centerpieces and more. And, they'll even deliver the flowers right to you.

You can schedule a consultation with their professional floral designers, and bring in your ideas and they will work with you to make your ideal wedding possible. And, they work with small and large budgets.

They suggest making an appointment for a consultation 3-4 weeks out.

Lee's can also help you plan your wedding food at their deli. They cater weddings large or small.

Lee's will deliver to your location, or if you prefer, you can pick up your order. They only require a few weeks since they are connected to many vendors for orders. They will always work with your budget.

You can also custom order your wedding cake at Lee's. They bake and decorate all of their cakes in house and will work with you to make your ideal cake.

Lee's will work to match your budget and they have different dessert options like cupcakes, brownies, mini cookies, donuts and more.

You can find all this information and find a store close to you at leesmarketplace.com.