Plants are also reacting to the summer heat, how you can help them out with "PAWE"

Melinda Meservy, Owner of Thyme and Place in Salt Lake City says plants are reacting to the summer heat.

She says, "We have an acronym at the shop: PAWE, it might be because we are dog lovers too."

Melinda joined us to tell us what PAWE stands for:

P rune - remove damaged leaves and fallen leaves

A erate - use a chopstick to poke holes in the soil—this provides oxygen to the roots!

W ater - Think about ways to re-use water while giving your plant what it needs*

E tc - look closely at your plant and consider its needs—where did it evolve in nature?

Melinda also suggests using water that is no longer serving it's original purpose, like when refreshing the dog bowl or what you don't use in your tea kettle, or maybe the water used to soak air plants or even dishwater.

Melinda says you can also set smaller plants on the soil of larger plants as well.

Thyme and Place is located at 362 East Harvey Milk Boulevard (900 South). You can call them at (385) 218-1684 or visit them online: thymeandplaceshop.com.