Play is essential to a child's development and fuels academic success

Play is essential to a child's development and is one of the most impactful ways to support student learning — it fuels academic success.

Playworks Utah, a leading nonprofit in Utah, is helping kids stay active and build valuable skills through play year-round.

Playworks currently serves more than 50 schools in Utah and reaches more than 30,000 children directly and through professional training services.

Regional Director of Playworks Utah, Desi Arends, says play isn't just a break from learning. Movement and active play stimulate brain function, increasing focus, and improving cognitive processing.

Research shows that incorporating time for play can lead to more engaged and motivated

students who then thrive while learning in a classroom.

Playworks is also creating the leaders of tomorrow through the Junior Coach Leadership Program.

These Coaches are equipped to teach their classmates to work together to learn games, fair play, and positive conflict resolution strategies.

The annual Race to Reduce Bullying will recognize the Junior Coaches.

This year's event will be a day of positivity, physical activity and fun for all abilities.

Join Playworks Utah on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The race begins at 9am at Wheeler Historic Farm, 6351 South 900 East in Murray. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids, or $20 for a family of four.

Sign up now to reserve your spot at playworks.org, you must sign up to participate.

Stephen Foxley is the Chair of Playworks Utah's Board as well as VP of State Affairs for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.

He says the pandemic's negative impact on K-12 education continues. Among kids of this age, behavioral problems and mental health issues are persistent challenges.

Although they were developed nearly 30 years ago, Playworks programs provide a solution for these lingering issues.

That's why he says he's honored to serve on the organizations advisory board and as an ambassador for the programs.

He says, "As a dad of two young children, I can relate to the profound opportunities that Playworks provides and how much they can improve health and well-being among Utah's school children."

There are many ways to get involved, including donating, partnering, volunteering and more.

Learn more at playworks.org.