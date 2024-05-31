Playing? Cuddling? Exploring? Mikey likes it!

Meet our Pet of the Week, Mikey! He's a friendly little guy who loves to play and is very sweet and affectionate too.

Mikey is described as gentle, independent, quiet, curious and smart.

He's about two-years-old and a chihuahua with short hair.

Mikey is house trained and kennel trained and is good with kids, cats and other dogs too.

He's up-to-date on all vaccinations is neutered and chipped.

If you'd like to adopt Mikey, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at an adoption event on Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 1-4pm at Petsmart Canyon Rim, 3191 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City.