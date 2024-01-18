Watch Now
Plunder Design is a unique jewelry company started by a Utah mom

Plunder Design
You can wear some of this jewelry to the gym, the pool, basically everywhere 24/7.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 15:51:41-05

Hillary Adams is a Utah mom of six and also the CEO of a booming jewelry company she started herself.

She designs the jewelry that is described as "unique, fun, trendy, and vintage-inspired".

She has all kinds of collections, including a 24/7 one which is really made to be worn around the clock, in the pool, at workouts, at work and more.

There are also some really fun and unique pieces for Valentine's Day gifts.

Today (1/18/24) only use code THEPLACE for 10 percent off at checkout for the 24/7 wear.

You can learn more at plunderdesign.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
