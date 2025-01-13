Polynesian kids have what it takes to succeed! That's the focus of PolyStrong

PolyStrong's leadership summit coming up in March, 2025 and its mission is to empower a new generation of Polynesian teens in Utah.

The summit brings together some of the most successful and influential Pacific Islanders for discussions, workshops and networking events.

It's organized by PolyStrong, and founder Frank Tusieseina, told us he wants all Polynesian kids to know they have what it takes to succeed.

The summit is a 2-day event, March 13 and 14, at the University of Utah Law Building and is free for all students and school district employees who serve as chaperones.

Tusieseina says he hopes to have 1,200 students there this year.

For more information please visit: polystrong.org.