Popcorn Dusters is a new company owned and operated by Utah women

Jennifer Wall and Cindy Barrowes own and operate Popcorn Dusters here in Utah.

You've probably seen their bags of flavored popcorn at The Store in Holladay and at The Gateway.

We talked with them about their amazing list of flavors including Caprese, Jalapeno Cheddar, Mango, Apple Pie, Chocolate Cinnamon, Champagne, Pomegranate, Candy Cane Truffle Cheese and even more flavors coming soon.

They are fully stocked with products and offer quick fulfillment and shipping.

They can even handle large orders for corporate events, weddings and more.

Check out their website, popcorndusters.com, Instagram and Facebook pages for more information.