Popcorn is a great addition to any party!

Lisa Call started her company 40 years ago. She started with making caramel popcorn in an old copper kettle.

Fast forward to today — and she's sold the company but is still involved, and it still has her name!

Lisa's Popcorn now offers all kinds of flavors (including caramel).

You can find all of them and place your order at lisaspopcorn.com.