Post Malone kicks off his tour in Utah

Post Malone is doing his second concert on his new tour in Utah on Monday, September 9, 2024.

The Utah resident also performed on Sunday at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre to a sold out crowd.

Morgan Saxton was at the Amphitheatre to hear about the show.

Live Nation Director of Regional Marketing, Trent Falcone, didn't give away any secrets but said the show is "massive" and the songs are awesome.

Trent also says "Posty" is a lovable guy!

There are a few hundred tickets left for Monday's show, but don't wait — they're going fast.

Grab them at ticketmaster.com or find out more at livenation.com.