Powder Mountain's Chef is getting ready for the 2023-2024 ski season

Powder Mountain, Utah was just named #1 in Ski Magazine's Top Resorts in the West.

The magazine called the resort "a true throwback to how skiing used to be, with uncrowded slopes, and prices that let everyone in on the fun.

Powder Mountain is getting ready for the 2023-2024 season on the hills and in the kitchen.

Chef Ben Jaffe has been working to get the menu complete, and he joined us in our kitchen with one of his recipes.

Garlic-Braised Beef Short Ribs with Sherry Glaze

For the Short Ribs:

5 Lbs. Bone-In Beef Short Ribs

4 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Large White Onion, quartered

2 Large Carrots, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces

1/2 Cup Mushrooms, cut into bite size pieces

2 Stalks of Celery, cut into 2” pieces

2 Heads of Garlic, top cut off

3 Tbsp Kosher Salt

2 tsp Black Pepper

1 Bunch Rosemary

1 Bunch Thyme

1 Bunch Sage

1 Pint Red Wine Vinegar

1 Pint Bone Broth

For The Sherry Glaze:

2 Cups Sherry Vinegar

1/2 Cup Sugar

Firstly, allow your slow cooker to heat up on the low temperature setting. While your slow cooker is preheating, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to a sauté pan over medium-high heat. When the pan is hot, add the short ribs, bone-side up and cook for about 3 minutes, just long enough to get some color. Set aside your short ribs. In the same sauté pan add the quartered onions and cook for about 5 minutes over medium heat.

Once your slow cooker is preheated, add in the onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery and garlic. Place the short ribs in an even layer over the vegetables and generously cover with the salt and black pepper. Spread the rosemary, thyme and sage across the top of the short ribs. Cover with the lid and let cook for 5 hours.

While the short ribs are cooking, add your sherry vinegar and sugar to a non-stick sauté pan over medium heat, stirring a bit at first, until the sugar is incorporated. Once the pan comes to a boil, turn the heat to low and let it simmer until it has reduced by about 1/3 and starts to look like syrup. Transfer to a heat-proof bowl and let it cool.

After the short ribs have been cooking for 5 hours, turn off the slow cooker. Remove the lid to let the the short ribs slightly cool for a few minutes before removing them. Next, use tongs to gently transfer the short ribs to a large sheet tray, lined with foil, trying to keep them as fully intact as possible (be very careful, they’re hot!). Using a ladle, add a bit of the braising liquid to the sheet tray to help prevent burning.



Set your oven to a high broil. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, grab the carrots and mushrooms out of the braising liquid and set them aside. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to a sauté pan over high heat and cook the carrots and mushrooms until they get color, about 3 minutes. Once the oven is hot, place the sheet tray of short ribs on the top rack of your oven for 3-5 minutes, or until the edges of the short ribs start to get a little color. Plate the short ribs and using a spoon, lightly drizzle your short ribs with the sherry glaze and serve with the carrots and mushrooms on the side.

*Pro-Tip: Serve the short ribs over mashed potatoes for the best experience.

You can learn more at powdermountain.com.