Powder Restaurant in Park City has a whole new menu

Waldorf Astoria Park City is located at the Canyons Village base of Park City Resort and they are pleased to announce their new Executive Chef, Ryan Burnham.

Chef Ryan has worked in fine dining restaurants in Park City for many years and joined Jenny Hardman to share his new menu for Waldorf Astoria's Powder Restaurant.

Powder Restaurant offers a menu of seasonal food and beverages and has beautiful views overlooking their pool and hotel.

