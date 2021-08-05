Watch
Power up your potential because "You're Kind of a Big Deal"

Erin King knows what it takes for a woman to succeed. And she says one of the things to do: stop being a good listener.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Aug 05, 2021
Author, Erin King, is telling ladies to unlock their inner audacity and become the leader they were born to be in her new book, "You're Kind of a Big Deal".

Erin is an International keynote speaker and successful entrepreneur and her new book will help you step into the role of CEO of your own life!

Erin shared with us that big dreams and confidence might get you started but they won't fuel you throughout the marathon and over the finish line. In order to keep going through thick and thin, you need audacity.

You're Kind of a Big Deal provides the strategies, tools, and inspiration you need to power up your potential, break free from limiting beliefs, and make your biggest dreams a reality.

Erin has a book signing tonight, August 5th from 4 - 5 PM at Barnes and Noble in Sugar House 1104 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

You can find more information on erinking.com and follow her on Instagram

