Powerful Woman in Technology

She's a leader in the tech industry with 25 years experience, and author with a love for sports.

Author and athlete Rhonda Vetere spoke with FOX13's Morgan Saxton fresh from the IRONMAN 70.3 in St. George, Utah.

"Throw yourself into hard things," she said.

She combines STEM and sports to empower women around the world.

She has worked in global executive positions, living internationally including places like Hong Kong, Singapore, London, and India.

Outside of work, Rhonda is an active athlete. She just completed her second IRONMAN in Utah and plans to return next year.

"Everyone can relate to sports," she said. "Just like an IRONMAN you have to pivot, be creative, innovate and that's technology as well."

She's written two books. In 2019, Rhonda published her second book, Grit & Grind: 10 Principles for Living an Extraordinary Life.

"Get yourself dirty in the details," she said of her most recent book. "Learn from it and you'll become a better person."

Get your copy today!