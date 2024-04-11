Practice your golf swing like a pro in a simulator right in your backyard

Can you believe a landscape company can build a golf simulator as part of your backyard design?

Jenny Hardman talked with the owner of Modscapes, a Utah company that brings your outdoor vision to life with the newest, modern trends.

Dan Garvin says his company started with outdoor living design for decks, pools, outdoor kitchens and has now moved into the trend of golf simulators.

It's fully weather proof, so you don't have to give up your game in Utah's winter. But, you can also open the accordion doors to have easy access to the rest of the yard.

You can learn more at modscapes.com and golfsheds.com.