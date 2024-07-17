Premiere Park City is all about hand-crafted cocktails, late night bites and entertainment

Premiere Park City, located at the top of Main Street, is the newest venue in town.

It's the perfect spot for date nights, a night out with friends, birthday parties and bachelorette parties too.

They specialize in hand-crafted cocktails, late night bites and entertainment which includes an incredible JBL sound system, full lighting and a stage where they host national acts, fire dancers and more.

Their kitchen is open all night serving up delicious, tapas-style menu items.

Premiere Park City is open Wednesday- Sunday starting at 5pm. Earlier in the night they operate a lounge which has a speakeasy vibe. Its beautifully decorated and a great space to gather with friends, and there is live music every Friday and Saturday.

Then on the weekends starting at 9pm they open the rest of the venue where they host late night events.

Premiere will be launching a Prendelo Latin night this Friday, where there will be fire dancers and the best Latin party in town.

Every Saturday night they host their Premiere Underground party which showcases local talent and DJ's.

You can find more information at Premiereparkcity.com.