Prep your house for cooler weather

Dominion Energy has winter prep tips for your home
Have you turned on your furnace yet? We talked with Therm from Dominion Energy about some important tips before winter.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Oct 26, 2022
Fall is the perfect time to get your furnace inspected by a certified heating contractor to help ensure it is operating safely and efficiently.

Here are some best practices from Dominion Energy for when cooler weather rolls around.

  • Check your furnace filter regularly and replace it if necessary.
  • Give your furnace some space. Your furnace performs best when it has room to breathe.
  • Don’t store any flammable materials near your furnace.
  • Install a smart thermostat. This will help out your furnace and your wallet.
  • Move furniture, drapes and anything else obstructing air ducts b and cold-air returns. Blocked vents mean poor air flow and excess stress on your furnace.

For more tips and ways to safely and efficiently manage your natural gas service this winter, visit DominionEnergy.com.

