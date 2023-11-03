Prepping for winter driving with Les Schwab

The temperatures have turned and there's snow in the mountains!

It won't be much longer before our roads are covered in snow so it's important to make sure your tire tread is ready for winter.

To check your tread you can do the penny test, or stop by your local Les Schwab Tire Center and they will inspect your tires at no charge.

If you have a front-wheel drive car you may want to consider switching your regular tires to snow tires in the winter months.

For locations and information about tires go to lesschwab.com.

Les Schwab is once again partnering with FOX 13 for "Candy Cane Corner, a holiday gift program for hundreds of Utahns experiencing homelessness.

From November 6, 2023 through December 4, 2023 you can drop off donations at all Les Schwab Tire locations or text "CANDYCANE" to 50155 to make a monetary donation.

Gift cards in $5, $10 & $25 increments (Target, Smith's, Amazon, VISA, etc.)

New children's toys (non-violent)

Teen hobby items such as earbuds, jewelry, card games, puzzles, arts & crafts, etc.

Diapers (especially sizes 4, 5, 6) & wipes

Full size blankets

Food storage container sets

Gift wrap, bows & tape

You can learn more by clicking here.


