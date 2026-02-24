Preserving Greatness is a large-format photographic study of the Great Salt Lake—designed as a lasting visual record of a landscape in transition.

Photographer and Author Chris Carlson joined us to tell us more about this book which documents the lake's changing light, shoreline, texture and scale over multiple seasons an years.

He says most Utahns only know the lake from the freeway. His book reveals perspectives and intimate details that many people have never experienced.

The book captures the lake during a historically low period—preserving what it looks like right now for future generations.

Rather than telling people what to think, the book invites viewers to slow down, observe, and draw their own conclusions.

You can learn more at preservinggreatness.com.

