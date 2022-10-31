Pretty Little Plumbs shows us how to make an easy Halloween decoration

Jessica Plumb started Pretty Little Plumbs a couple of years ago and makes party kits that are intentionally curated to help you make memories.

You'll be able to spend less time planning and more time with your family.

Jessica even does balloon arches that you can put together yourself, with the help of her videos, or she will come to your party location and do it for you.

She joined us with an easy Halloween decoration you still have time to do.

All you need to make a cute ghost is a tomato plant cage, a Styrofoam ball and a twin sheet.

Just put the ball on top of the cage and cover with a sheet, and pop on some black eyes.

Jessica says she likes to put twinkly lights on the ghost so it will show up at night.

She also told us about a quick and easy drink that you make out of vanilla ice cream and orange soda — it tastes just like a Creamsicle.

You can learn more at prettylittleplumbs.com or follow them on Instagram.

