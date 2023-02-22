Princesses, chariots and polar bears in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

There's a family-friendly way to celebrate Mardi Gras. Just climb on board Heber Valley Railroad's Mardi Gras train. Dress up in your finest and get beads, masks and other party favors on board. This is happening Friday, February 24. There's an old fashioned gun fight at 6:40pm and the train departs at 7:00pm sharp. Click here for more information.

This may be the "coolest" event of the week — a Polar Plunge! Walk, dance or jump your way into icy waters to benefit the Special Olympics of Utah. This is happening at the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center from from 11am-1pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Click here for more information.

Speaking of polar, there's a Polar Bear Freeze at Utah's Hogle Zoo on Saturday,, February 25, 2023. You can learn all about the zoo's two resident polar bears Nikita and Neva and help bears living in the wild too. Head to the zoo from 10am-2pm to take part. Click here for more information.

There's a Princess Extravaganza on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Head to Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs where you'll have the chance to meet up to 25 of your favorite characters between 5pm-8pm. Click here for more information.

