Private horse-drawn sleigh rides at Solider Hollow

Rocky Mountain Outfitters
Take a horse drawn sleigh ride on the back side of the Ice Castles in Midway, Utah with Rocky Mountain Outfitters.
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jan 10, 2023
Relax on a horse-drawn sleigh ride after visiting the Ice Castles in Midway.

These private sleigh rides at Soldier Hollow are a magical winter experience.

Enjoy picturesque views through the snow on the finest horses.

The sleigh can hold up to six people but there is no minimum. Rides are approximately 20-30 minutes long.

They offer two outdoor horse pulled ride experiences at opposite ends of the valley. One is a sleigh located in Midway right by the Ice Castles.

Enjoy horse drawn wagon rides and a beautiful light display excursion at Jordanelle State Park.

The Solider Hollow stables also offer guided horseback riding. Take in the views of Heber Valley, and maybe spot a bald eagle.

You can book this excursion on their website.

