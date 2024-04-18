Pro dancers are being paired with Utah celebrities for "Dancing Among the Stars"

Pro dancers and Utah celebrities will be dancing for charity - and you're invited!

"Dancing Among the Stars" is Friday, April 19, 2024 at the Thanksgiving Point Barn.

This year's celebrities are: Astrid Tuminez, Utah Valley University President, Christian Gardner, CEO of Gardner Group, Lindsey Larsen, Miss Utah 2022 and Brad Mortensen, Weber State University President.

In addition to watching them dance — you'll want to bring comfortable shoes to get in on the fun too.

"Dancing Among the Stars" is a fundraiser for Charity Vision International, which creates sustainable solutions in eye care and empowers local health professionals in the developing world.

They work with optometrists and ophthalmologists to provide cataract surgeries, eye screenings and outreaches.

Get your tickets at charityvision.org/dancing-among-the-stars.