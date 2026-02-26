PRO Skijor's Frontier Tour Heads to a Higher Elevation.

PRO Skijor's Frontier Tour is heading to higher ground!

Due to record-breaking warm and dry conditions across the West, PRO Skijor has changed the venue for the event from Salt Lake City to the High Star Ranch in Kamas, Utah.

Organizers say this way teams and spectators alike can get a true, finals-worthy course, the best possible snow conditions and the championship experience the sport deserves.

Fans who purchased tickets for Friday in Salt Lake City can choose between Saturday and Sunday at High Star Ranch.

Tickets that have been purchased for Saturday in Salt Lake City will be automatically transferred to Saturday at High Star Ranch.

Fans looking to experience the full weekend can also bundle Saturday and Sunday tickets and receive an automatic 30 percent off at checkout.

The Frontier Tour goes Saturday, February 28, 2026 and Sunday, March 1, 2026 from 10am to 5pm each day at High Star Ranch, 218 Buck Rail Drive in Kamas.

For more information please visit proskijor.com.