Pro Wrestlers are Delivering Anti-Bullying Messages to Utah Kids

Professional wrestlers from Devotion Championship Wrestling will be delivering an anti-bullying message to elementary and junior high school students at Ascent Academy in Lehi and West Jordan, Utah on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

The wrestlers will be staging a showdown to demonstrate the power of positive messages and how they can help create a safe bully-free environment at school.

Ascent academies of Utah is a tuition-free public charter school with five locations in Utah. Ascent was voted charter school of the year in 2021.

They are now accepting new students for the 2023-24 school year. You can learn more at AscentUtah.org.

