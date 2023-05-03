Watch Now
Proceeds from this book will help people in Ukraine

"The White Balloon"
You can help people in Ukraine by reading this book with your kids.
Posted at 1:59 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 15:59:19-04

Kristine Milne is the author and illustrator of the new book "The White Balloon".

It's about a little girl who learned all about the stars from her dad, before he was deployed for military service.

Her balloon takes her on adventures to the moon and stars and she meets colorful characters who all live there.

The White Balloon is available onAmazon. And for every physical book sold, Kristen will donate $5 to Unicef for Ukraine. She'll donate $2.50 for Kindle copies sold.

You can learn more by going to her Instagram page.

