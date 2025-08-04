Project happy Face has a mobile unit to bring no-cost acne care to rural and underserved areas

Project Happy Face, which started in Oregon as a way to bring no-cost acne care to underserved and rural areas, recently visited Park City, Utah.

Amy Snow, PA-C is the founder of Project Happy Face and says, "It's super fun to roll into a town and give them medical-grade treatments and see their self-esteem rise."

Skin Care Influencer Cassandra Bankson knows how acne can harm a teen's self-esteem.

The video player is currently playing an ad. You can skip the ad in 5 sec with a mouse or keyboard

"Personally I grew up with acne and it was something that I was bullied with. Kids called me pizza face and freak of nature."

Acne is the most prevalent skin condition in the country, affecting as many as 50 million Americans.

80 percent of people have it at some point in their lives.

Project Happy Face gives people access to a dermatology professional, and the topical medicine to treat it.

Amy Spizuoco, a Board-Certified Dermatologist and Dermotopathologist, explains that there are four main pillars to treating acne, which the topical medicine Winlevi treats.

Those include not clogging the skin, keeping bacteria away and reducing inflammation on the skin.

Thanks to Sun Pharma sponsoring Project Happy Face, they are now able to expand their reach beyond Oregon.

"The impact has just been mindblowing," says Amy.

And, all Project Happy face asks in return is to spread a little kindness through talent, resources or time. At the very least, they ask their visitors to smile at a stranger.

You can learn more at projecthappyface.org.