The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports someone dies by suicide every 40 seconds in the world and every 11 minutes in the United States.

One more suicidal death is one too many. That's why Promise2Live.org was established – to help people promise to live. And to do it publicly (so it increases the chances that the promise will stick).

We talked with the founder of Promise2Live.org, Brandy Vega, about how we can stop the stigma around suicide.

Brandy personally knows about suicide because her daughter tried to take her own life twice, the first time at the tender age of 12. And then again a couple years later.

Brandy now wants to stop the stigma, shame and guilt of suicide. Brandy says through her own personal experience, she learned the power of speaking out.

Brandy says, "Sharing our story saved lives, as other parents reached out to say that it had prompted them to intervene and prevent their own children’s suicide attempts."

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day, but we don't want to wait until then.

Promise2Live.org encourages everyone to make a promise to reach out when they’re feeling sad, depressed or suicidal. It’s a simple act, but it could be the lifeline someone needs when they are exactly in a moment of despair.

Make a promise today. Not just for yourself, but for your loved ones and for all those who are silently struggling. Visit Promise2Live.org to make your pledge, and then share it.

