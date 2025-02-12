"Proof" is the first play at MadKing Production's brand new theater at The Gateway, and audiences will relate to it!

That's because it is a "slice of life" story, that touches on topics like mental illness, misogyny, loss of a parent, grief and inequality in STEM, just to name a few.

"Proof" won the 2001 Pultizer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play.

It will be on stage from February 28 to March 16, 2025 at MadKing' Fellowship Theater, 167 South Rio Grande Street.

MadKing describes themselves as an artistically-focused team with the goal to provide a safe, equal, and open space in Utah community theater for actors of all cultures, orientations, and identities.

You can learn more and get tickets at madkingproductionslc.com/proof.