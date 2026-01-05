Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PROSkijor blends high-energy winter competition with genuine Western culture

PRO SKIJOR Frontier Tour
PRO SKIJOR combines high-energy winter competition with genuine Western culture and festival-style fan experiences.
PROSkijor
PRO SKIJOR as the world's first professional skijoring series—marking it as an adventurous new chapter in American sports that combines high-energy winter competition with genuine Western culture and festival-style fan experiences.

The first and opening event for the Frontier Tour will be in Heber City, Utah January 16-17, 2026 at the Wasatch Events Center.

We talked with co-founder of PRO SKIJOUR, Joe Loverage and Jossie Gagonm, a competitor.

They explained Skijoring is where a horse and a rider pull a skier through a snow-packed course featuring jumps, gates, and obstacles.

The inaugural 2026 World Championships will take place in Salt Lake City February 27-28, 2026.

You can learn more at PROSkijor.com.

