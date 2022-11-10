Providing support to veterans and military families

Utah is home to 140,000 Veterans!

This Veterans Day, the Utah Department of Workforce Services want to ensure they are all aware of the support and resources available to them.

Phil Martial from Workforce Services says one of the best ways to support our veterans is to assist them in creating fulfilling careers to support their families.

They employment support for current members of the military, veterans and their spouses. Additionally, they have nine public-facing divisions with services to support the workforce including training, education, financial assistance and other resources.

Last year they connected more than 8,700 veterans to employment and placed nearly 400 in training through their Accelerated Credentialing to Employment (ACE) program.

Veterans and their spouses can have unique employment challenges, Martial explained.

"Transitioning from military to civilian employment can present a challenge because the language of the military is so unique."

Therefore, they cab help transition service members to translate their valuable military experience into language the private sector understands.

As military spouses move from state to state, Martial said, they may have certifications or licenses necessary for their field, but can't carry over from state to state.

"Our ACE program can help with local licensing and certifications so that a spouses' career can be portable while they are stationed here in Utah."

Veterans can find these resources and more click here.