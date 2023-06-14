Pull up a chair at the annual Savor the Summit al fresco dining event

Pull up a chair for the Park City Area Restaurant Association's (PCARA) annual Savor the Summit al fresco dining event on Historic Main Street on June 24, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

You'll be enjoying good company, incredible food and drink and live music, all to kick off another summer season in the mountains.

Jenny went to two participating restaurants to check out their menus for the event.

She talked with Ivonne from Flanagan's on Main. Ivonne showed off some of their menu items including their signature drink the Irish Manhattan, followed by an appetizer, short ribs and bread pudding for dessert. To get reservations with Flanagan's call 435-649-8600. For more information visit: flanagansonmain.com.

High West Saloon is also taking part in Savor the Summit with a Spirit Garden. Holly from High West says it will be a casual space where you can enjoy cocktails, including a traditional Old Fashioned and the New Orleans variation of it, the Sazerac. Holly says there will also be some food in the Spirit Garden as well. You can buy tickets at the door and for more information visit: highwest.com.

For more information visit parkcityrestaurants.com.