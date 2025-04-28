Punky Power: Here's another reason to get your tickets to this year's FanX Salt Lake

There are two new big celebrity names just announced for FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention that runs September 25-27, 2025.

Soleil Moon Frye, the actress best known for her starring role as Punky Brewster, will be in town.

"Punky Brewster was one of the most popular TV shows of the '80s" said Dan Farr, FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention Founder and Show Producer. "

"Soliel's character, Punky influenced an entire generation of kids and she's continued to be a positive force for good in the lives of that generation and for subsequent generations," he says.

In addition to Punky, she also appeared in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and as the voice of Zoey Hower in the Proud Family franchise.

Soleil also hosted Home Made Simple on the Oprah Winfrey Network and hosts a blog where she write about raising kids and women's issues.

The other big announcement is Dylan McDermott, who has starred in some of the most popular crime and legal dramas of our time including The Practice and FBI: Most Wanted.

Dylan's also appeared in American Horror Story, 1984, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Dark Blue and the remake of Miracle on 34th Street.

For more information or to purchase tickets now, visit FanXSaltLake.com.