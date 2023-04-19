Pura creates uplifting experiences through the power of scent

Pura is a tech company that creates uplifting experiences through the power of scent.

They pair premium, clean fragrance with smart technology in a way that enables people to customize and control the way they experience scent.

Their partnerships and collaborations with brands like Disney, Capri Blue, and Anthropologie bring original and favorite fragrances to consumers in a modern, convenient, and safe way.

Pura also recently launched a whole new device - a car fragrance diffuser - just last week! It works in your car much like the technology works in the home or office.

Pura has also been recognized for numerous business awards, including one of "100 Companies Championing Women" as part of the In Utah initiative.

You can learn more at pura.com and follow them @pura.

