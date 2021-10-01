Pure Farmland presents generous grant to Summit Community Gardens

PARK CITY, UT — Pure Farmland has recognized Summit Community Gardens in Park City for the positive impact they have had on the community. The recognition comes in the form of a $10,000 donation to help the garden with future programs and events.

One garden program that is doing a lot of good around Park City is the Community Supported Agriculture program or CSA.

The CSA delivers fresh-grown produce directly to families in need. In 2021, the garden was able to break down barriers so neighbors who lack transportation or who have busy work schedules were still able to have access to fresh produce.

Thanks to this generous grant, during this especially difficult time for families facing food insecurity, Summit Community Gardens will be able to double the number of recipients receiving food baskets. That’s over 1,000 pounds of organic produced delivered by the gardens each season.

This donation is part of Pure Farmland's 2021 Pure Growth Project, an initiative aimed to ensure community gardens and farms continue to thrive, and to help increase access to fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables nationwide.

Pure Farmland is providing a total of $125,000 in financial support via grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 to nurture these unique neighborhood spaces.