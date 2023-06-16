Pure Sweat is an oasis where people can go to let go of daily stress and relax

Stacey Millhorn is the Owner of Pure Sweat Studios in Park City, a place she says is an oasis where her clients can go to let go, be seen and relax.

Pure Sweat Studios is a community-focused retreat for health, healing and connection within, offering full-spectrum infrared sauna, floating and possibly cold plunge in the future.

Stacey says recovery as a wellness modality is exploding in the U.S. She says, "We are at an inflection point in people understanding that wellbeing is a practice that takes commitment, accountability, and a holistic approach to mind, body and spirit wellness."

Infrared Saunas and Floating are two services that offer a variety of healing benefits and meet clients where they are at in their journey.

According to the CDC, stress is one of the most debilitating diseases of our decade – and it only got more acute during the pandemic.

Stress directly impacts our immune function, debilitates our emotional well-being, as well as contributes to chronic pain.

As we find ways to advocate for our health, we must also prioritize ways to reduce our stress and anxiety levels.

Stacey says detoxing and de-stressing are widely considered two of the most vital wellness practices.

Pure Sweat's environment, products, water, and technology all surmount to an unprecedented impact that requires a proactive approach to well-being.

They not only offer infared sauna, float therapy and cold plunge, but also curated retail and events that encourage clients to create a 360 approach to health, while fostering discovery and connection.

Stacey says, "We truly believe that when you feel good, life is good, and we are committed to helping people find what works for them."

Pure Sweat's triple wavelength Infrared Sauna Therapy by Sunlighten offers a full- spectrum of Near, Mid and Far Infrared wavelengths to warm your body at the cellular level, delivering a deep tissue sweat and advanced health and healing. Each wavelength targets a different part of the body to produce specific health benefits:

• FAR: Targets and breaks up tightly packed toxins so they can be purged through sweat, providing Detoxification, Weight Loss, Lower Blood Pressure

• MID: Targets muscles and joints + reducing inflammation, providing Pain Relief, Improved Circulation, Weight Loss

• NEAR: Targets the skin, providing Cell Health, Wound Healing, Anti-Aging

Within a 45-minute infrared sauna session, clients can detox, boost immune health, burn hundreds of calories, reduce inflammation, alleviate pain, promote healthy, glowing skin – while de-stressing and enjoying time for themselves.

Infrared saunas are helping a wide range of health issues, including autoimmune disease, joint pain, arthritis, mold + heavy metal toxicity, post-surgery, post-natal, menopause, anxiety, depression and more.

Sauna Lodges/sweating is a health and wellness practice revered in countries and cultures around the world for thousands of years. Infrared Saunas elevate this tradition to a modern-day experience.

Floating provides one of the most effective and efficient ways to de-stress and relieve physical pain, allowing your mind and body to rest, recover and rejuvenate.

The high density of Epsom salt provides a weightless support structure, relieving all pressure from your back, neck, spine, and hips, as well as super-doses your body with the abundant health benefits of magnesium.

Floating has been touted by everyone including professional athletes, meditation gurus, medical professionals, pregnant women, and the nonstop parent and professional.

For many, Floating is also a path to meditation, as well as a nurturing context for physical recovery, problem solving, creative thinking, and self-care.

Pure Sweat's Float sessions include a curated array of music tracks, including guided meditations, binaural beats and frequency vibrations, that can be selected to customize a supported mindset.

Fore more information please visit puresweatstudios.com.

