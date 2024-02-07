Put down those greasy chips -- there's a better way to snack during the "big game"

Good nutrition rarely happens spontaneously – and especially when it comes to big game snacking we need to be intentional in our food choices.

That's what Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE, says, and she joined us with some "super" snacks you won't feel guilty about.

She says when it comes to choosing a snack, look for a short ingredient list.

Trish recommends trying Bamba Peanut Butter Puffs – found in the baby aisle at Walgreens, Walmart and Target, but are great snacks for all ages to enjoy.

They are a tasty oven-baked peanut butter puff that have been around since 1964 and just don't go out of style because of the flavor, convenience and protein.

Trish says, "As a dietitian I love that they have just 4 simple ingredients, 5 grams of protein and they are gluten-free, vegan, non-gmo, and kosher so they are a great option for everyone at your party."

Trish also recommends foods that have no ingredient lists, meaning they're whole like fresh veggies and fruit.

If you need to dip those in something, Trish recommends going with healthier options like Nutella and fruit dips and ranch and onion dips that are simple to make at home and ahead of time.

Remember to eat some from every food group:

• Protein from nuts, cheese, meats

• Fruits and Veggies

• Whole grains – crackers, chips, and Trish's favorite – popcorn!

Trish also says beverage choice can make a big difference in the calories and sugars you are taking in. Have lots of water!

Enjoy those fun foods in balance with the nutrition-all-star foods.

You can learn more from Trish at nutritiousintent.com.

