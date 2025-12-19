Put safety first this holiday season

Christmas brings endless holiday parties to get to, loved ones to see and fun events to attend- which also means more traffic during winter driving conditions.

Zero Fatalities wants to make sure everyone's putting safety first so they arrive safely at their holiday destinations and back home again.

Shaunna Burbidge, Statewide Behavioral Safety Program Director for UDOT, joined us with some advice.

She says plan ahead, be patient and focus on the road.

During your travel, put all distractions away, buckle up, and if you're drowsy or impaired, don't get behind the wheel. It's always better to phone a friend or stay put.

Each year lives are lost because individuals drive drowsy, distracted, aggressive, impaired or because they fail to buckle up.

Take the time to make sure you and your loved ones are buckled. Sometimes your seat belt is the only chance you have at surviving a crash.

Shaunna explained that seat belts are the most effective traffic safety device for preventing death and injury.

In fact, three out of four people ejected from their vehicle die from their injuries.

All occupants of a vehicle must be in a proper and appropriate restraint (seat belt and shoulder harness, child safety seat, etc.)

Always use both the lap and shoulder belt. When worn properly, the shoulder belt should fit across the collarbone and the lap belt should fit low over the hips.

Never place the shoulder strap under your arm or behind your back.

Additionally, buckling up keeps you and others safe.

Unbuckled passengers increase the risk of killing or injuring other belted passengers by 40 percent.

You should also be prepared for the unexpected. Zero Fatalities encourages everyone to keep water, snacks, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit, and phone charger in their car.

Be sure you have good tires, working wipers, topped-off washer fluid, and at least a half tank of gas.

Always clear snow and ice completely from the windows.

You can get more safety advice at zerofatalities.com.