Put these Utah hikes on your fall bucket list

Lori Thompson is a "fun mom" to eight boys, so you can bet she knows about keeping families entertained.

She always comes up with fun places to visit for every season.

Here are her three favorite hikes for fall:

The Wasatch Crest Trail. On this trail you trace the "backbone of Utah". You get to the trailhead in Millcreek Canyon and the hike is filled with beautiful vantage points unlike any other. Hobbs Pond. This is also known as Hobbs Reservoir. It's tucked away in a Layton neighborhood. You'll go on a short hike around the pond... but only if you dare. It's rumored that this pond is... haunted! The Living Room. This trail is pretty steep, but it's also pretty short. You find this trail just above the Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake City and you can visit year-round (just make sure you're prepared for the elements).

You can follow Lori on her on Instagram and Facebook or visit her blog lorisbucketlist.com.

