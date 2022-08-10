Put this food truck and restaurant on your list of places to try

Chase, SLC Foodie knows not only all the best restaurants but also best food trucks and how to find them.

Salt City Barbecue Food truck is one of his favorites and to find where this truck and other Utah Food trucks are Chase suggests using the "Where’s the Food Truck App".

What to order from Salt City Barbecue:

Nachos – White Queso, baked beans, coleslaw, bbq sauce, brisket

Brisket Sandwich

Pulled pork, potato salad, and coleslaw side.

New to the Millcreek area is Gandolfo's Deli Market.

What to order from Gandolfo's Deli Market:

Mama Leone - Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, Parmesan, tomato, onion, marinated mushrooms, green peppers, marinara, and toasted with butter.

Double Play - 2 eggs cracked on the grill when you order with American cheese, sausage and bacon on a buttered kaiser roll.

Pizza and Cannolies + Coffee and Italian Soda

Rockefeller Reuben Housemade Pastrami-Swiss-sauerkraut-Russian Dressing

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".