Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Put your phones down and have a swipe-free summer of dating fun

Have a "No Swipe Summer"
You can have a fun summer in real life, so put down the phones!
Have a Swipe Free Summer
Posted

If you're sick and tired of trying to find love online, put down the phones and have a no swipe summer!

Dating Coach & Matchmaker Kristin Sokol says don't wait around to be invited. Be the one to get the party started with a group text.

She suggests piggybacking on what's already happening in the community.

If you're not brave enough to be the initiator (it can be scary), Kristin's teaming up with Event Planner Molly Bitton, with Singles Mingle Events.

They're having a 5K in July, which is a walk/run for chatting - not competing.

In August, there's a Grown-up Summer Camp complete with games, comedy and deep convos.

Every event is relaxed, safe and designed to help you meet great people in real life.

Their pro tip: Don't come alone - -invite a friend!

You can learn more at KristinSokol.com as well as SinglesMingleEvents.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere