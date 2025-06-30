Put your phones down and have a swipe-free summer of dating fun

If you're sick and tired of trying to find love online, put down the phones and have a no swipe summer!

Dating Coach & Matchmaker Kristin Sokol says don't wait around to be invited. Be the one to get the party started with a group text.

She suggests piggybacking on what's already happening in the community.

If you're not brave enough to be the initiator (it can be scary), Kristin's teaming up with Event Planner Molly Bitton, with Singles Mingle Events.

They're having a 5K in July, which is a walk/run for chatting - not competing.

In August, there's a Grown-up Summer Camp complete with games, comedy and deep convos.

Every event is relaxed, safe and designed to help you meet great people in real life.

Their pro tip: Don't come alone - -invite a friend!

You can learn more at KristinSokol.com as well as SinglesMingleEvents.com.