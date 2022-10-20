Quackenstein and all his monster friends are taking over the car wash!

Bring your little ghouls and goblins to enjoy this frighteningly fun car wash experience!

Quackenstein's Car Wash is only at Quick Quack Car Washes and you'll see Quackenstein and all his monster friends!

The event is free for members and the price of the Best Wash for non-members.

Don't miss your chance to visit before it leaves on Halloween!

It is available October 21-23 and October 28-30 from 6:30pm-9pm at these 11 Quick Quack locations in Utah:

518 N 400 W Centerville, UT 84014

8 South Hwy 165 Providence, UT 84332

1084 S. Main Street Brigham City, UT 84302

1228 Main Street Logan, UT 84341

2566 S. 500 W. Bountiful, UT 84010

244 S. Orchard Dr North Salt Lake, UT 84054

9750 S 700 East Sandy, UT 84070

3668 W 11400 S South Jordan, UT 84095

942 W 450 South Springville, UT 84663 *This location is closed on Sundays

5452 W 11000 North Highland, UT 84003 *This location is closed on Sundays

912 Turf Farm Road Payson, UT 84651 *This location is closed on Sundays

You can find more information at dontdrivedirty.com/halloween.