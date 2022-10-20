Quackenstein and all his monster friends are taking over the car wash!

Bring your little ghouls and goblins to enjoy this frighteningly fun car wash experience!
Quackenstein's Car Wash is only at Quick Quack Car Washes and you'll see Quackenstein and all his monster friends!
The event is free for members and the price of the Best Wash for non-members.
Don't miss your chance to visit before it leaves on Halloween!
It is available October 21-23 and October 28-30 from 6:30pm-9pm at these 11 Quick Quack locations in Utah:
- 518 N 400 W Centerville, UT 84014
- 8 South Hwy 165 Providence, UT 84332
- 1084 S. Main Street Brigham City, UT 84302
- 1228 Main Street Logan, UT 84341
- 2566 S. 500 W. Bountiful, UT 84010
- 244 S. Orchard Dr North Salt Lake, UT 84054
- 9750 S 700 East Sandy, UT 84070
- 3668 W 11400 S South Jordan, UT 84095
- 942 W 450 South Springville, UT 84663 *This location is closed on Sundays
- 5452 W 11000 North Highland, UT 84003 *This location is closed on Sundays
- 912 Turf Farm Road Payson, UT 84651 *This location is closed on Sundays
You can find more information at dontdrivedirty.com/halloween.