Quality pet food and livestock feed at IFA Country Stores

Whether you're feeding chickens, dogs, cats or livestock, IFA Country Stores has you covered!

Their feed is locally milled and they invests in well-educated nutritionists to maximize the health and productivity.

IFA puts an emphasis on quality and strives to meet the needs of all customers.

With four feed mills IFA produces over a quarter million tons per year plus they help feed animals in need.

IFA is your local farmer owned co-op and they are proud to give back to the communities who have done so much to support them over the years.

From November 6 - 18, 2023 IFA is teaming up with Purina, Hill's Science Diet, and Victor to donate pet food and livestock feed to local animal shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries in the Feeding Furriends Animal Food Drive.

For every 10 bags sold, they will donate 1 bag of food/feed to a local shelter/rescue partner.

Ways you can help:

- Pick up any 40-50 lb bag of livestock feed or pet food at IFA Country Store

- Add a $1 or more donation to any in-store purchase

- Tell your friends and family to participate

For more information and to find locally milled livestock feed, quality pet food, and supplies go to IFA.coop to find your nearest IFA location.