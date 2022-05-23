Queso Smothered Chicken over Spiced Orzo recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Queso Smothered Chicken over Spiced Orzo

Ingredients



1 bottle southwest chicken marinade

4 chicken breasts

1 tbsp. olive oil + 1 tbsp. butter

1 c. orzo pasta, dry

2 c. chicken broth

2 tbsp. tomato paste

2 tsp. southwest seasoning

8 oz. Velveeta, diced

10 oz. can tomatoes with green chiles (Rotel)

Chopped green onions for garnish

Directions

1. Pour the marinade over the chicken and marinate at least 30 minutes and up to overnight. When you are ready, grill the chicken until the center reaches 160 degrees.

2. Heat the oil and butter in a large saute pan over med-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the orzo. Stir frequently until the pasta has lightly toasted. Stir in the southwest seasoning, tomato paste and chicken broth. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer 15-20 minutes. Remove from the heat and fluff with a fork.

3. Place the Velveeta and tomatoes in a microwave safe bowl. Place in the microwave and cook in 30 second intervals and stirring until the cheese is completely melted.

4. To serve, place ¼ of the orzo on a plate. Place the chicken breast on top and then smother the whole thing with queso. Garnish with green onion and enjoy!

