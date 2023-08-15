Quick and easy hairstyles to get ready for those back-to-school mornings

"It's all about quick and easy when you have to be ready for school early in the morning," says Jennifer Johnson, a stylist with Pro Do Blow Dry Bar.

She joined us with some some tips and tricks for back-to-school hair.

She also recommends going extra days without washing and using dry shampoo, dry volume blast or even heatless curlers.

Jennifer told us about some trendy looks which include a slick-back pony tail or bun and decoration braids.

You may also want to quickly dress up your hair with accessories like a bandana, scrunchie or a clip.

This week Pro Do Blow Dry Bar has 40 percent off all accessories for back-to-school and they also offer Mother/ Daughter tips and tricks classes that teach girls how to style and care for their own hair. Check their Instagram page for more information.

Pro Do Blow Dry Bar has locations in Lehi, South Jordan & Draper. Find more information at prodoblowdrybar.com.

