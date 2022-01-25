Quick bites & fine dining with SLC Foodie

Kokonut Island Grill in Salt Lake City, North Salt Lake, Orem, Provo

Chase's favorites:

- 3 Meat Small Plate: Teriyaki Steak, Teriyaki Chicken, Katsu Chicken

- Katsu Chicken Sandwich: Katsu Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Katsu Sauce, Spicy Mayo

- Kalua Pork Sandwich: Kalua Pork, Cabbage, Pickle, Grilled Onion, House Sauce, Chili Teri Sauce

Mystique Dining in West Jordan

Chase's favorites:

- Cornish Hen: Cornish Game hen Roasted with herbs, served on a bed of quinoa, topped with poached plums, seasonal vegetables.

- Prime Rib: 14 ounces of succulent ribeye. Slow roasted to medium rare and rubbed with a house blend of spices. Served with herb roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables and a side of au jus.

- Cheesecake

Be sure to catch all of Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

