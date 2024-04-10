Raclette Queen is bringing the European cheese experience into your home

Do you know how to Raclette?!

Raclette Queen is bringing cheese sourced directly from Europe to your next party or date night!

Raclette Cheese is a smooth, creamy goodness and comes from the French word meaning “to scrape”. The cheese is heated and you scrape off the melted part to enjoy alone or with an array of other foods.

Cami and started Raclette Queen to bring this cheese experience into your home, corporate event, bridal show, or birthday party. Whatever the event they bring the Raclette spread so you can impress friends and clients.

Your Raclette party can be as intimate as 4 people or up to

To book your party and for more information go to raclettequeen.com.