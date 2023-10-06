Raffi loves to wear clothes and show off his style!

Meet Raffi - our Pet of the Week. He's a toy Shih Tzu pup that loves to wear clothes and show off his style!

Raffi's not even a year old yet (probably 8 or 9 months old), and he loves to play with toys, blankets, other dogs and you too!

He'd love to go to a home with humans and 4-legged siblings.

He's very athletic and also very affectionate.

Raffi doesn't shed, but he does need regular grooming.

He's doing good on the potty training when you take him outside, and he also knows how to use a potty pad.

Raffi is neutered, current on all vaccinations and microchipped.

He'll be at the Hearts4Paws Adoption Event on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 1-4pm at Petsmart in Canyon Rim, at 3191 East 3300 South in Salt Lake City.

You can find more at hearts4paws.org.