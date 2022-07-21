Rain or shine, the Kangaroo Zoo will entertain your kids for hours

It can be too hot or too cold for kids to play outside. But, it's a perfect temperature inside Kangaroo Zoo - year round!

Located in North Salt Lake and Pleasant Grove, Kangaroo Zoo will entertain your kids for hours.

From their inflatables, which are geared for all ages, including some just for four years and under, to slides and more, there are a lot of ways to get active.

There's also a playground with lots of slides that are waxed each week to keep them fast.

Kangaroo Zoo even has arcade games to play, and a card to keep track of your points so at the end of the day you can pick out your own prize. And, those cards are good forever.

While kids are at play, parents can sit and watch them from the comfort of a massage chair.

Kangaroo Zoo even has private rooms to host birthday parties with pizza and lots of treats.

For more information, go to kangaroozoo.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.